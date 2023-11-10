Action4Youth’s charity partner, NHBC, the UK's leading provider of warranty and insurance for new homes, volunteered at The Caldecotte Xperience demonstrating the enormous benefits of corporate partnerships and giving back to your local area. NHBC is committed to social responsibility and community engagement.

The team refreshed the George Amy building showers and bathrooms ensuring that young people have welcoming and clean facilities to use on their visit.

NHBC is helping support 25,000 young people in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

NHBC senior leadership team volunteer at The Caldecotte Xperience.

Matthew Clay, Chief Digital, and Technology Officer expressed their pride in NHBC's commitment to corporate volunteering, stating, "Participating in initiatives like Caldecotte Experience isn't just about giving back, it's about showing a demonstrable culture of compassion and social responsibility within our organisation. The positive ripple effect is immeasurable, and we are honoured to be part of it."

Corporate volunteering not only fosters team cohesion and a sense of purpose but also yields tangible benefits for both the corporation and the community it serves.