NHS and council join forces to tell people how to stay healthy and find the right job in Milton Keynes

A free event is being organised by MK City Council to offer advice on local jobs and training opportunities plus health and wellbeing.

More than 30 companies and organisations will be on hand at the event, which is called ‘New Year, New You’.

It is open to all MK residents and will be held at Bletchley Leisure Centre on Tuesday January 28 from 12:00pm to 2:30pm.

Some of the companies, charities and organisations attending include MK City Council, MK College, Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH), The Parks Trust, MK Dons, Amazon, John Lewis, Age UK, and Healthwatch MK.

The event is to be held at Bletchley Leisure Centre

Local people are invited to join the friendly professionals to find out how to access social care, manage finances, find a new job, improve mental health and much more.

A mini health check will also be on offer to all attendees.

Housing landlords will also be on hand to answer questions and give advice about tenancies and how to get housing. These include the Milton Keynes Council Housing Team, bpha and Peabody.

Doors to the event open at midday and there is free parking onsite plus light refreshments available throughout.

Councillor Donna Fuller, who is the council’s Cabinet member for Adult Services, Health & Communities, said: “We’ve brought together loads of great organisations to make it easier for local people to find opportunities, help and support”

She added: “For anyone looking to try something new or boost their health in 2025, this event is for you. There’s no need to book so please do come and see us; this could the first simple step to a happier, healthier, and more independent life.”

Maria Wogan, Chief of Strategy and Assurance and Place Lead Director for Milton Keynes at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We are delighted to join with our partners to deliver this event for local people.

"We know that good health comes from a range different things and good employment, housing and social connections all contribute to the health of a person. It is great to see our city coming together to help improve the health and wellbeing of our population.”