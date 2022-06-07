NHS calls on vulnerable people to get second Covid booster in Milton Keynes

They are urging all clinically vulnerable people to book their booster now or attend a walk-in centre.

Sarah Cavanagh, the vaccination programme pharmacist for the NHS in the East of England, said today: “With summer starting and all of the COVID-19 measures no longer in place, everyone wants to get out and enjoy themselves, and so they should - we’ve all been through difficult times with the pandemic.

“But if you have health issues that could affect your ability to fight this virus, it's essential that you give your immune system an extra boost to help protect you from becoming seriously unwell if you catch Covid.”.

Clinically vulnerable people are advised to have a second Covid booster jab

Sarah said Covid-19 is still spreading and the vaccine offers the best defence against becoming seriously unwell and reduces the chance of passing on the virus.

"So please, if you have been invited to have an extra booster vaccination, arrange to get vaccinated,” she urged.

Health experts advise the booster shot should typically be within six months of the last Covid jab.

Government figures show almost 99,000 people in Milton Keynes have tested positive for Covid since the start of the pandemic and currently 30 patients with Covid at at MK hospital.

There have been 632 Covid-linked deaths in the borough since the pandemic began. But MK’s case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 of the city’s population) is at present 60.7. This is well below the UK average of 85.9.

Nationally 22,238,713 people have tested positive over the past two years.

The NHS is now urging residents to encourage any relatives, friends or neighbours at risk to get their extra booster.

People do not even need to be registered with a GP practice to receive your vaccine, they say.

"It is safe, effective and free for everyone, with thousands of convenient appointments every day,” said Sarah.

“Getting boosted will help us all have an enjoyable - and healthy - summer.”