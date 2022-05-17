NHS consultant hits back over claims his house is far too big for Milton Keynes estate

The house in Portland Drive

The Citizen reported yesterday how Dr Manoj Srivastava has lost his appeal against enforcement action on the home he had built for his family in Willen’s Portland Drive.

Today he has hit back with a vengeance at those who were unhappy about his property.

He said: “This was not a planning issue trial. It well structured racist campaign to malign my reputation and force council to demolish my home based on all sorts of lies and fabricated evidence cooked up by the so-called Willen Resident Group and supported by the local councillors.

Dr Manoj Srivastava

"Willen Residents’ Group comprises of a minuscule percentage of residents who are living in pre WW1 era, thinking that they still rule the world especially Willen. They have taken racism to next level and have been causing stirring up problems not only for me but several other people of colour who live in the vicinity.”

He added: “The decision rolled out is what I offered, in order to rectify the genuine mistake, three years back, during the first public hearing. The councillors and so called WRG was not ready to take a remedial approach at that time but wanted a punitive decision. The councillors were eyeing only their vote bank.

“The decision is welcomed, given I was ready to rectify the entire roof, way back in 2019.”

The vice-chair of Campbell Park Parish Council, Cllr Brian Greenwood, strongly denied there was any racism involved.

He said: "The parish council is proud of their diversity policy, especially considering the very varied make up of the population within the residents they serve. We have a proud track record of assisting all nationalities and religions in a fair and helpful manner.”

"We deal with all planning applications according to the policies of MK Council and our Neighbourhood Plan... Decisions made take all relevant legislation into consideration. Any objection made is always based on facts and laws in place.”