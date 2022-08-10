NHS consultant ordered to demolish part of his massive house in Milton Keynes submits plans to make it even BIGGER

The saga of number 42 Portland Drive at Willen has rumbled on for several years, ever since Dr Manoj Srivastava gained planning permission to demolish an existing bungalow and build a costly detached home on the site.

Residents said the huge home was far too big and resembled a mini hotel, which overshadowed their street.

After certain breaches of the planning consent were discovered, consultant anaesthetist Dr Srivastava was forced to seek retrospective permission – which was promptly refused by MK Council.

42 Portland Drive at Willen

The council ordered enforcement action be taken to reduce the size of the building but the doctor appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

A three-day planning inquiry was held last year, during which Dr Srivastava claimed he faced discrimination and an “organised coup” from fellow residents and the council.

This year the Inspector gave his verdict, saying the doctor had lost his battle.

He was given 12 months to either remove the entire roof of the house and rebuild it to a 30 degree pitch and lower height, or completely demolish and rebuild a large first floor wall at the rear.

Dr Manoj Srivastava claims there has been a campaign against him and his house

Failure to do this would be a criminal offence and he could face being prosecuted and fined.

This month Dr Srivastava has submitted a new application to MK Council for a ‘certificate of proposed lawfulness’, which outlines how he plans to comply with the enforcement notice.

But the application shows the height of part of the roof would be increased under the new plan, claims the Willen Residents’ Group (WRG).

In their formal objection to the council, recorded on the planning portal, the group states: “The proposed development seeks to raise the height of and widen the existing eaves.

An aerial view of the large Portland Drive house

"The height of the eaves is proposed to be increased from approximately 5.4906 metres to 6.5199 metres, a substantial increase of more than 1 metre.

“It is of significant concern to the WRG over the intentions of the applicant to comply with the requirements...This proposed development submitted with this application appears to be a wilful attempt on the part of the applicant to circumvent the requirements of EN4 and the basis upon which MKC took enforcement action in the first place.”

You can view the drawing here.

Another objector on the portal claims: “This shows his complete disregard for the system... in fact you could say he is laughing at it. I don't like the idea of this building overshadowing us.”

Dr Srivastava and his planning agents Cadmonkies have not responded to requests to comment on the new plans.

Previously the doctor has hit back with a vengeance at those who were unhappy about his property, claiming the residents’ Group was running a “well structured campaign” to malign his reputation and force the council to demolish his home.

He told the Citizen in May: "Willen Residents’ Group comprises of a minuscule percentage of residents who are living in pre WW1 era, thinking that they still rule the world especially Willen.

He quoted “Satyameva Jayate” - a Hindu mantra meaning ‘truth alone triumphs'.