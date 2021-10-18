NHS flu jab programme gets underway in Milton Keynes

The annual NHS flu vaccine has roll out has now started in MK with jabs being offered to anyone who is 50 or over.

GP practices and pharmacies across the borough will be giving the jab on an appointment-only basis.

The Covid-19 booster programme will run alongside the flu programme and many clinics across the area will be offering both doses at the same time, where possible.

Those eligible for a flu jab should wait to be contacted

Those eligible for the flu jab include people aged over 50, including those who'll be 50 by 31 March 2022, pregnant women, frontline health care staff and school age children..

People in long-stay residential care homes and carers are also eligible, as well as close contacts of anyone who is immunocompromised.

One husband and wife who received their jabs today said: “We got our booster jab, alongside our flu jabs, which is great. Everyone who had their second dose of the vaccine over six months ago should get the booster jab as soon as they can to protect themselves.”

Appointments for a Covid-19 booster dose can only be booked if it's been at least six months since your second dose of the vaccine. This means that if you are already eligible for a flu jab you should have this jab as soon as you can and not put it off until your booster is also due.

Dr Ed Sivills, Medical Director for NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said: “It’s fantastic that the flu vaccination programme is now underway across the area. I feel fortunate to have already had my flu jab and Covid-19 booster and I have recommended that my friends and family book their vaccines as soon as possible.

“Due to the public health measures that were in place last year, there were lower levels of flu than there has been in previous years. That means our immunity levels to flu may be lower this year and more people are likely to catch it this winter. That’s why it’s really important that all those eligible for a flu jab come forward to help protect themselves and others from what can be a severe, and sometimes fatal, illness.

“The Covid-19 booster programme will also run alongside our flu vaccine programme and, wherever possible, those eligible will be offered the booster and flu vaccines together.

“The vaccines are there to give protection to those most vulnerable and prevent them from getting seriously ill from these viruses, and so I’d encourage anyone who has received their invite for either vaccine to please get booked in as soon as possible. If you are offered both vaccines, it's safe to have them at the same time.”