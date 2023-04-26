NHS launches new website to answer the most common health questions Milton Keynes parents have about their children

A brand new NHS website has been launched to answer the most common questions parents have about the health of their children.

‘Healthier Together’ addresses everything from pregnancy and maternity care to teenagers and eating disorders with clear and high quality advice from health professionals.

It’s the initiative of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board and the aim is to provide parents, pregnant women and young people.

The new website gives parents advice on a whole range of health matters

There is clear information on common childhood illnesses, including advice on what 'red-flag' signs to look out for, where to seek help if required and how long your child's symptoms are likely to last.

The website also lists services avaialble to parents and young people, listing everything fro maternity care to foodbanks.

NHS bosses say Healthier Together is a partnership project which will continue to grow by putting children, young people and families’ needs at the heart of the website.

Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti, Clinical Director for maternity and children’s services at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Our vision in creating this website is to build a resource which creates a partnership with the parents and carers of all our young people, from pregnancy through to adolescence, and which also contains information for children and young people in language they can understand.

“Whatever the age of your child, you’re probably going to have questions. The website has been designed as a self-care resource with a wide range of information leaflets and videos to support you as a parent or carer, when your child is unwell. Maybe you just want to check what’s normal if you’re a brand new parent, or you need a reminder about the immunisations and vaccinations schedule for your baby.

“As youngsters grow up, they can find more information for themselves, and our site will continue to provide information they need about puberty, healthy eating, exam pressure and mental health.