The NHS has launched videos in multiple languages to encourage local ethnic minority community groups to accept Covid and flu vaccinations.

A series of videos have been produced by local pharmacists in 13 different languages commonly spoken in the region, including Urdu, Polish and Arabic.

To be promoted on social media platforms, GP websites and communtiy groups, the videos explain the benefits of the vaccinations, and how to book a vaccination appointment.

People are being urged to get their Covid and flu vaccines this winter

Sarah Cavanagh, the lead pharmacist for the NHS’s vaccination programme in the east of England said: “The NHS wants everyone entitled to their free Covid and flu vaccinations to get vaccinated… People who don’t have English as their first language may struggle to understand the information they see about the benefits.”

She added: “Local pharmacists have recorded short messages in their own community languages that explain why people should get vaccinated, and how to book an appointment.

“We hope these video messages will increase accessibility of vaccine information and make the vaccine offer more inclusive.

“Every vaccination helps protect the person, their family and friends from Covid, and reduces the risk of this terrible virus spreading.”

The videos can be viewed on the NHS England East of England’s dedicated YouTube channel

For more information and details of how to book your vaccinations visit the NHS website here.