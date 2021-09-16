NHS offers mental health support to stressed teachers in Milton Keynes

The NHS is offered mental health and wellbeing support to teachers all over Milton Keynes.

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) intergrated care system has partnered with Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL) to provide the service.

Teaching staff can access the support "easily and quickly" from their own homes.

The scheme is part of the Keeping Well Service

It is part of the BLMK Keeping Well Service, which provides support to any key worker in the area who is struggling with mental health.

The scheme includes support with common mental health conditions and signposting to additional organisations, services and resources.

Dr Roshan Jayalath, a local GP and clinical lead for mental health in BLMK, said: “The Keeping Well Service is a fantastic service which provides support for key workers including our teaching staff across BLMK.

"We recognise that this time of year may be a stressful and anxious time for our teaching staff, particularly due to the pandemic...If you or anyone you know is struggling with their mental health, it is important that you ask for help. The NHS is here to help you.”

More information about the Keeping Well Service can be found here.