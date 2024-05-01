Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy GP surgery has been refused the money to build a much needed extension to cater for its growing list of patients.

MK City Council has offered the land and support for Olney’s Cobbs Garden Surgery to expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the practice’s request has been refused local NHS bosses – because they say they do not have the money available.

Local NHS chiefs have refused to support a bid from Olney's Cobbs Garden Surgery to expand

Meanwhile the surgery has been forced to close its list to new patients because it cannot fit any more in.

Chiefs from the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB), which controls local NHS funding, have written to the surgery in Olney to refuse permission to access funding to submit a planning application to expand.

They said they do not have the capital available, despite the fact that the whole of the ICB area has been allocated under £2m to improve NHS facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour-led Milton Keynes City Council has this week slammed their decision and offered to help out. They’ve vowed to support the surgery in progressing a planning permission and will seek to release funding to the GP surgery to advance their plans, as well as continuing to push for funding to build the new facility the community needs.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “Yet again Olney has been let down by the Conservatives. A Labour-led city council has offeredfunding and land to support the expansion to create much needed extra GP capacity in the town, but the surgery has been refused permission to even access funding to submit a planning application because the government haven’t provided the local ICB with anywhere near the level of funding required for health infrastructure in the fastest growing region in the country.”

Cllr Debbie Whitworth, MK City Councillor for Olney ward said: “The news that another bid to move the expansion of Cobbs Garden GP Surgery forward has been rejected is a Conservative kick in the teeth for Olney. Local residents are fed up that the local GP surgery is full and they can’t get an appointment.

"It’s a double hit on the town because the recent housing built in the area was due to the government allowing it permissions on appeal because the last Conservative local plan was so defective. I’ll keep fighting to get the GP surgery extended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full letter from The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board to Cobbs Garden GP Surgery stated: “We considered your request to support Cobbs Garden practice with accessing S106 funding for submitting a planning application for your proposed relocation project at our Primary Care Delivery Group meeting this week.