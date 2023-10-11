NHS urges all pregnant women in Milton Keynes to get their flu and Covid jabs before winter comes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pregnant women in Milton Keynes have been urged to come forward for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations this winter.

Appointments are now available for booking for all eligible groups, including women at all stages of pregnancy.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Having your COVID-19 and flu jabs is the best way to protect yourself and your baby.

“There is evidence that pregnant women have a higher chance of developing complications if they get flu, especially in the later stages of their pregnancy. One of the most common complications of flu is bronchitis, a chest infection which can become serious and develop into pneumonia. If you have flu while you’re pregnant, it could cause your baby to be born prematurely, have a low birthweight and may even lead to stillbirth.”

Dr Whiteman added: “And COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. If you’re pregnant, you are at higher risk of severe illness, which can affect you and your baby. This is especially so in later pregnancy with an increased risk in pre-term birth and the problems this can bring for your baby.

“Maybe you haven’t realised that you’re eligible until now, or maybe you’ve only just found out that you’re pregnant. Either way, you can contact your midwife or your general practice who can advise you on how to get the vaccinations, or you can find details and book online.”

Bookings can be made online here.

