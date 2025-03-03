NHS waiting lists fall in Milton Keynes health area fall, new figures show

The number of people waiting for NHS treatment in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes has fallen, new figures have shown.

The data – published by NHS England – reveal that the number of patients on waiting lists has fallen in recent months at both of the main hospital trusts serving the local area.

At Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the number of patients on the waiting list from 37,194 has decreased from in September 2024 to 33,695 in December 2024. This represents a reduction of 3,499 (9.4%).

And at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the number of patients waiting for treatment has reduced from 100,092 in September 2024 to 98,711 in December 2024 - a fall of 1,381 (1.4%).

There was further good news with big reductions in the number of patients waiting the longest time (65 weeks or more).

At Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, this figure fell from 345 in September 2024 to 17 in December 2024, a decrease of 328 (95.1%). And Milton Keynes University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust saw a reduction from 688 in September 2024 to 192 in December 2024, a fall of 496 (72.1%).

Sarah Stanley, chief nursing director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “The reduction in waiting lists is good news for local patients. I’m pleased to see these figures, which show that our local trusts are making progress on waiting lists in line with or faster than the national average, but we still have a lot more to do.

“The national standard is that nobody should wait longer than 18 weeks from referral to beginning their treatment. We have seen a steady fall over the last few months in the number of people waiting for NHS treatment, and everyone is working incredibly hard to maintain this progress through the winter months when services are busy.”

Across England, the number of patients waiting for treatment fell from 7,571,000 to 7,463,000 between September and December 2024, a decrease of 108,000 (1.4%).

Data on referral-to-treatment times are published regularly and can be viewed on the NHS England website here.