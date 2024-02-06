NHS winter crisis eased by families turning to local home care company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest stats find that on average at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation trust, 86.3% of beds are occupied overnight, suggesting that many wards are full and hospital staff are overwhelmed. Data from the Institute for Government found that one in seven hospital beds were occupied by someone who was eligible for discharge during the winter of 2022/23.

Last winter, two thirds of Home Instead’s national network experienced an increase in demand for consultation requests from prospective clients or their families specifically referencing hospital discharge or reablement support.

As the state funded social care system struggles to provide adequate support, families are desperate for their loved ones to return safely from hospital. Home Instead Milton Keynes has seen a rise in enquiries from NHS discharge teams keen to use community provision available locally, freeing up beds and alleviating the pressure faced by hospital staff. Many people in hospital are well enough to be discharged, but unfortunately the discharge care needs can’t be met by state funded care.

Susan Prosky, owner of Home Instead Milton Keynes, says: “Clearly, hospitals are under huge pressure. When people are in hospital, it’s really important to get them home as quickly as possible once they are medically fit to do so.

“It all comes down to better integration of the health and social care systems. More NHS discharge teams are looking at us to give patients a safe return home, which is reassuring because historically we have been overlooked. I’m excited about our future of working more closely with the NHS and supporting more people in the community.”

Home Instead’s post-hospital discharge care includes personal care, such as catheter care, stoma and peg feed (enteral feeding) care