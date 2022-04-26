Nine out of 10 children given their first choice schools in Milton Keynes

And more than 99% of youngsters have been offered one of the school in their list of preferences.

Parents found out last week the results of their applications for first, primary or junior school places.

And the Labour and Liberal Democrat-run Progressive Alliance has now released the figures, which they say are an improvement on last year.

Schoolchildren editorial image

The majority of children (94.53%) will be joining or transferring to their first-choice school, compared to 93.22% last year.

99.44% of children transferring to junior school were offered their first preference school, compared to 96.80% in 2021.

And 99.91% of children transferring to junior school were offered one of their preferences, which has also increased compared to last year.

All schools were able to offer a place to all their catchment children that had expressed a preference and every child that applied by the deadline was offered a school place.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Labour’s Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “The Progressive Alliance welcomes the news that so many children have been offered a place at their first-choice school.”

She added: “The council has been working hard to ensure that each family is happy with their offer, and the data shows that we are improving year on year. This is an exciting time for children and their families who are getting ready to take the next steps in September.”

Councillor Kerrie Bradburn, who is the Lib Dem councillor for Broughton and a member of the Children and Young People Scrutiny Committee, said: “As a mother to a young child, I understand how parents would have felt last week when opening their offer letter.

"The fact that nine out of ten children have been offered a place at their first-choice school is great news, and I look forward to seeing this figure improve in the years to come.”

ENDS