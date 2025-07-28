Nine vehicles involved in fire in Milton Keynes car park

Nine cars were involved in a fire which broke out in a Milton Keynes car park in the early hours of July 27

Nine vehicles were involved in a blaze which started in a Milton Keynes car park in the early hours of Sunday July 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire crews were called to a secure car park in Northfield Drive in the Northfield area of the city at just before 1.40am where nine vehicles were alight, including one hybrid car.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, five sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews remained on scene for some time damping down and monitoring temperatures, with a crew returning for a reinspection at 6am.

Bucks Fire and Rescue said crews had to return to the scene at just before midday on July 27 following the reignition of a battery of an electric vehicle on fire.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a ground monitor and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the incident.

One crew remained at the scene for some time afterwards to monitor the lithium battery, with reinspections carried out at 6.25pm, 8.45pm and 11.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further reinspections took place on Monday July 28 at 1.40am, 3.50am, 5.55am and 8am, with a further inspection scheduled for midday.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.