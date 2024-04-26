Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No further education providers in Milton Keynes are rated as 'outstanding', new figures show.

It comes as the proportion of the highest-rated further education trainers, colleges, and apprenticeships across England has fallen sharply since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Further education covers any study after compulsory secondary education that's not part of university-based higher education.

It includes diplomas, industry-specific technical qualifications, apprenticeships and other courses.

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers – a membership body which represents further education providers – blamed "hugely disruptive" lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of Colleges said the fall in outstanding grades was "natural" due to Ofsted moving from conducting inspections every 10 years to every three in 2022.

Ofsted figures show none of the seven further education providers in Milton Keynes with a rating were deemed to be 'outstanding' in their most recent inspection date as of February 29.

Nationally, there were 140 outstanding further education providers as of February 29 this year. This is just 9% of the 1,520 providers with an assessment, a fall of almost a third from 13% as of February 29 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ofsted said this was due to a rise in the total number of providers inspected, and added the proportion of providers rated as 'outstanding' or 'good' has remained consistent.

Julian Gravatt, deputy chief executive at the AoC, said he is "proud" of the 185 colleges rated as good or outstanding – which represents 89% of the 207 colleges.

Ben Rowland, chief executive at the AELP, said: "To keep as many learners motivated with their learning programmes as they did while in lockdown was an extraordinary achievement.

"Coupled with a change in how inspections are done, introduced just before Covid, it is not surprising the number of institutions judged 'outstanding' fell a little, and it is a tribute to the sector that the number deemed inadequate decreased."

The proportion of inadequate providers across the country fell from 4% as of February 2020 to 2% this year, with 35 in total.