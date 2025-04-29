Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police watchdogs investigating the fatal shooting of David Joyce have revealed there is no evidence of officers’ misconduct so far,

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) issued an update into its scrutiny of the incident, which happened outside MK Central train station on April 1.

They have revealed Mr Joyce was carrying a streak knife with 4.7 inch blade.

He was shot at close range by an officer from Thames Valley Police armed response unit and died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

David Joyce was shot dead by police outside MK Central station

The update also reveals that bizarrely Mr Joyce may have called 999 himself shortly before he died.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “ Police had been alerted following a 999 call from a man reporting that ‘there is a man with a gun down at the train station in Milton Keynes’.

“The call handler rang back after the caller hung up during the call and spoke to the man again who said the man with the gun was acting suspiciously, looked like he was about to do something bad and ‘definitely’ had a gun.”

They added: “Records show that the mobile phone number used to make the 999 call had been used to call police before and was linked to Mr Joyce. CCTV footage shows Mr Joyce making a phone call at a time which matches with when the 999 call to police was made.”

Mr Joyce, who was 38 and originally from the Republic of Galway, had a history of mental illness and had been released from the city’s psychiatric hospital shortly before he died.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Milton Keynes Coroners’ Court on Thursday April10 and a full hearing will follow after the IOPC investigation concludes.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell said: “We again extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of David Joyce and all those affected by this incident.

“Our investigators are working hard to piece together the circumstances leading up to Mr Joyce being shot by a police officer and have already carried out a significant amount of enquiries.

"All officers who attended the incident remain as witnesses in our ongoing investigation as there is no indication that any of them may have committed a criminal offence or breached police professional standards of behaviour.”

"We have taken accounts from the police officers involved, gathered a large volume of CCTV including from inside and outside the station, obtained the officers’ body-worn video and police vehicle dashcam footage, completed house-to-house enquiries at nearby properties and taken statements from members of the public who witnessed the shooting.

He added: “In line with investigations following a fatal police shooting, we will look at the decisions and actions of TVP officers prior to and during their interaction with Mr Joyce – including the medical care they provided at the scene; if the lethal force was necessary, justified and proportionate; and whether the officers followed policy.”

The IOPC has shared its investigation’s terms of reference with Mr Joyce’s family, TVP and HM Coroner.