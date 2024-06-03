No, it's not a lake. This is the sad state of the popular BMX racing track in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BMX racing enthusiasts are calling for the council to find them a new track because flooding renders their current home unusable for much of the year.

For 40 years, people of all ages from across Milton Keynes have been using the Pineham BMX track for sport, exercise and fun. It's a much-loved community asset, a place where young people can get active on their bikes away from the dangers of traffic.

It is also the home of Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club, the number two club i the East region and one that consistently produces skilled riders aged from four to 50 plus who compete at regional, national, and even international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Tongwell Street field is on a floodplain and increasingly regular and severe flooding means it’s now unusable for much of the year.

The BMX track in Milton Keynes floods so badly that it frequently resembles a lake

It has been closed since January when Storm Henk caused the River Ouzel to burst its banks, washing away much of the surface and severely damaging the foundations of the track.

After further flooding throughout the winter and spring, repairs finally got underway last month thanks to a grant from Sport England’s Flood Relief Fund. But work had to be abandoned after just two days when heavy rain once again left the site underwater.

This has forced the cancellation of this month's prestigious regional series race, which had been expected to bring more than 250 riders plus many more friends and family to the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos taken a couple of weeks ago show the facility completely submerged and the field resembling a lake, too dangerous to even walk across.

Young riders eager to use the Milton Keynes BMX track on one of the rare occasions it is not flooded

MK BMX Racing Club chairman Paul Ritchiesaid: "We cannot host races or training. People interested in trying the sport cannot be taught the basics. Members of the public cannot safely access the track for recreation."

"Ongoing repairs caused by flood damage also represent a financial drain on the club and the Parks Trust, which owns the site.”

He added: “With the Olympic sport of BMX racing more popular than it has been in a generation, the people of Milton Keynes deserve a facility worthy of this fast-growing city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has been forced to shelve plans for coaching sessions, whil cyclists across MK have been unable to use the track.

Members have now launched a Change.org petition calling on Milton Keynes City Council to find a new BMX racing track. You can view the petition here.

The BMX community is also urging general election candidates to support their campaign.

Paul said: “BMX racing is a fantastic sport... And it really is for everyone: our members include a 10-year-old girl who just finished seventh in the European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exactly the kind of mass-participation grassroots activity that local and national government should be encouraging, but with floods getting more frequent and more severe the sport won’t have a future in MK if we stay at the current track.

“That’s why we’re calling on candidates from all parties to save our sport, pledging to help us to identify a suitable site for a new track and build the kind of facility this fast-growing city can be proud of.”