No more bus strikes in Milton Keynes as Arriva workers accept 'vastly improved' pay offer

Milton Keynes and surrounding areas experienced two days of travel chaos when bus strikes were held earlier this month, on September 5 and 6.

More action was planned for the following week, but was called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Today (Monday) Unite union bosses announced there would be no further strikes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire because around 900 workers had accepted a pay deal from Arriva.

The bus company’s deal will see drivers’ pay lifted by 11.1 per cent in Hertfordshire and by 10.4 per cent in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Previously German-owned giant Arriva had been offering pay rises of between four and six per cent to drivers, admin staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters With the real rate of inflation, RPI, running at 12.3 per cent, Unite claimed this represents a pay cut in real terms.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said today: “Our members secured this vastly improved deal by standing together in their union. Once again, Unite’s total focus on securing better jobs, pay and conditions is delivering for our members.”

As well as a percentage pay rise, the deal also includes an agreement that there will be parity on the top rate of pay within two years across the seven depots involved in the dispute.

The deals means that strikes at Luton, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Ware, Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead scheduled for 30 September will no longer go ahead.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “This deal is another example of why workers looking to improve their wages and terms and conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”

However, Arriva strikes in Kent – also scheduled for September 30 – are still going ahead, said Mr Hodge.

Unite bosses say Arriva has paid £560 million from its UK operations to owner Deutsche Bahn since 2012.