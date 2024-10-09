Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No patients were diagnosed with measles at Milton Keynes University Hospital last year, after visiting the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

National Health Services figures suggest no patients were given a primary or secondary diagnosis of the condition after visiting the A&E services at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the year to March.

The condition usually starts with cold-like symptoms and can develop into a rash, but can then cause serious complications if it spreads to the lungs or brain.

The data comes from clinical diagnoses made in A&E, with the true figures varying slightly after patients' samples have been tested.

Figures are not available for when there are seven hospitalisations or less - meaning there may have been a small number of diagnoses at the trust.

Across England, attendances ultimately resulting in a measles diagnosis rose five-fold to 2,305 visits last year.

Among ailments with at least 1,000 hospitalisations, this was the largest increase of any condition across England.

Last year also saw the number of whooping cough diagnoses in A&E triple, with 1,696 for the year.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection, characterised by a persistent cough.

Meanwhile, scabies cases - a rash caused by mites on the skin - rose by 66%, with 5,661 primary and secondary diagnoses.

The figures suggest Milton Keynes University Hospital did not diagnose anyone with these conditions after a visit to A&E last year.

The UK Health Service Authority said the rise in measles hospitalisations could be a "canary in the coalmine" for falling vaccination rates.

A spokesperson added: "In addition to measles, many children are also missing out on protection against other serious diseases, including whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio.

"It is especially tragic to see kids suffer when these diseases are so easily preventable."

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening, added: "These worrying figures highlight that too many children are still not fully protected against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness but are preventable.

"Vaccines are parents’ best defence against these illnesses - that’s why the NHS offers them free, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year."