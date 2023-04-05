No trains at all running between Milton Keynes and London over the four day Easter bank holiday

Vital work at Watford Junction means no trains at all will be running between Milton Keynes and Euston during the four day Easter holiday.

Today Network Rail bosses are warning all West Coast main line passengers to book their journeys either side of the break.

Between Good Friday and Easter Monday all train services will start and finish at Milton Keynes and journeys will involve rail replacement buses.

Other routes will be “extremely busy”, says Network Rail.

The work is the final final phase of upgrades to track and signalling at Watford junction.

“As this work needs the entire railway to be closed over the four-day long weekend, trains will start and finish at Milton Keynes instead,” said a Network Rail spokesman.

"For that reason Network Rail is advising that people should travel on Thursday 6 and Tuesday 11 April, before and after the railway through Watford is closed.”

Currently CrossCountry services through the Midlands are not running south of Oxford with the rail route closed for emergency viaduct repairs

For that reason, Chiltern Railways has advised only essential travel on its services.

Network Rail is investing £10.8m to upgrade track and overhead lines on the West Coast South route to improve future journeys between London and Crewe.

The main focus for engineers will be the final phase to overhaul Watford junction which first began three years ago.