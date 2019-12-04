No tricks - these former skateboarder dads want your help to open new indoor park in Milton Keynes

Two dads are hoping the public will get on board with their dream to launch an indoor skate park for Milton Keynes.

Former skateboarders Simon Dobson and Zib Atkins believe an indoor park would be the perfect solution to the lack of facilities for youngsters in the city.

They say funding is available for the project - all that's needed is a suitable plot of land to use - and they are hoping the public will roll with their idea.

Speaking to Celebrate:MK lifestyle magazine, Simon said: “Youth clubs seem a thing of the past and, while there is plenty for young kids like mine to do in MK, there is a huge gap that older children and youths fall into. They are too old for softplay centres but can’t afford the Snowdome and similar things, so they are at a loose end in their leisure time."

He added: “As a youngster I used to travel from here to an indoor park in Northampton, and it may sound silly but the owners and older skaters were like mentors to us youngsters, giving advice on the sport, life advice, and so on.

“This is something that can help youngsters as it’s not their parents telling them, it’s someone you look up to, someone different, and it keeps you on the straight and narrow.

“The main problem we have found is getting a suitable site in MK. Funding is available through various sources to get a project like this set up, but it’s the ongoing sustainability that is important, and that’s where we need support as well.”

Milton Keynes already boasts one of the brightest young talents in British skateboarding with Alex Decunha. A pro skater, he is considered one of our big Olympic hopes.

And you never know, with Simon and Zib's plan for an indoor skate park - complete with learning suits for DJ/video production and a gym - the next Decunha could be just around the corner.

If you can help in any way or have a suitable plot of land, email Simon at simon@conceptclean.co.uk

