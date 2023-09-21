Nominations for Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards are now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations are now open for the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2024 following an official launch party, which also marked the start of the 10th anniversary year for the coveted awards.

The launch event was held at the Avebury Boulevard office of creative tech company, Aiimi Ltd who were also named as the newest of MKBAA’s headline sponsors, along with Milton Keynes City Council, The Open University and Brioche Pasquier UK.

All the sponsors have returned after successful previous years, showing their ongoing commitment to celebrating and showcasing the exceptional work taking place across the city’s business community.

The prestigious event on the Milton Keynes business calendar, will take place on Thursday 21 March 2024 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK, and will celebrate everything technological with the forward-thinking theme; Forever Innovative: Milton Keynes Leading the UK’s High-tech Future.

Any organisation or individual with an MK postcode can enter a maximum of two categories:

Celebrating Diversity – sponsored by Mazars

Charity of the Year – sponsorship available

Design & Creativity – sponsorship available

Culture & Arts – sponsored by MK Gateway

Technology Business – sponsored by Helix

New Business – sponsored by Franklins Solicitors LLP

Customer Service – sponsorship available

Leisure & Entertainment – sponsorship available

Professional Services – sponsorship available

Business Impact in the Community – sponsored by MyMiltonKeynes

Small & Medium Business – sponsorship available

Micro Business – sponsored by Jardine BMW

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by MHA

Innovation Award – sponsored by Niftylift

A new category has been introduced for 2024 ‘Built Environment’ (Property and Construction), recognising the impact that the property development sector has had within the city over the last few years. Sponsorship for this category is currently available.

The most prestigious award of the night is the overall ‘Business of the Year’ award - sponsored by Handelsbanken – chosen by the judges from the winners of all the above categories.

The Outstanding Achievement in Business award (previously known as Lifetime Achievement) will be awarded to a person who has had a sustained, active and deep involvement in the communities of Milton Keynes over a number of years. Demonstrating outstanding leadership within the community, business, or organisational/civic life. The overall winner will have demonstrated a contribution to the city ‘over and above’ the majority of us.

Chair of the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, the organisers of MKBAA, Nicholas Mann, said: “This is the most prestigious business event in Milton Keynes, and we’re delighted to be celebrating our 10th anniversary year with a huge evening planned for 21 March 2024. We are encouraging as many businesses as possible to enter, you’ll definitely find a category for you.

“A huge thank you to all of our fantastic headline and category sponsors as their generosity is what makes these awards possible.”

Stage 1 entries are now open online and will close in November.

For more details on the sponsorship opportunities available, please email [email protected]. For further information about MKBAA and to enter, visit here.