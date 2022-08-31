Nominations needed for outstanding Milton Keynes councillors to win national award

The Cllr Awards are being hosted by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) to honour the achievements of individual councillors.

This year’s categories include the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards.

Nominations close on September 7 and can be made by members of the public, councillors and council officers.

Councillors at work in the MK Council chamber

The organisers are seeking councillors who has made a real difference to their area over the last year.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU, said: “From how our towns look to the home care we receive and the funding of much valued community projects, the work of councillors is felt across all of our lives on a daily basis.”

He added: “Councillors and councils are key to keeping the machinery of everyday life going, ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are looked after and making sure the places where we live and work are thriving, safe and inclusive.

"Much of the work done by elected members is behind the scenes, which is why we created the Cllr Awards back in 2010. So that every year we can take time to recognise this work and celebrate their achievements.”

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors and officers and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

They will be announced at the annual awards ceremony taking place at the Roman Baths and Guildhall with 2022 hosts Bath & North East Somerset Council. It will be held as a hybrid event with virtual link ups to the live ceremony.

This year’s awards are made possible thanks to the support of founding partners CCLA, who are specialist fund managers for local authorities and charities.

Mr Carr-West said: “Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors. We look forward to seeing a record number of nominations this year and getting to know the many inspiring stories behind them.”