Northampton and Milton Keynes commuters stranded as flooding blocks train lines at London Euston

Commuters are stuck in London with trains unable to leave Euston

Rail commuters heading home to Northampton and Milton Keynes are stranded in London after train lines were blocked by flash flooding on Monday night (July 12).

Torrential rain in the capital left rails impassable just north of Euston station leaving London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast services stuck in the capital.

London Northwestern Railway said it expected lines to remain blocked until at least 8pm.

A spokesman said: "Until the flood water recedes and Network Rail have inspected the affected sections of track, no trains are able to pass.

"Both northbound lines and a southbound one, too, are blocked and departures from Euston are currently suspended."

Passengers trying to get home have been told thier tickets are being accepted on trains from London St Pancras to Luton, Bedford and Wellingborough.