Residents have launched a petition to object to a developer’s bid to build dozens of new homes plus eight pitches for travellers on their estate.

The planning application has been submitted by Taylor Wimpey for land at Newton Leys.

They want to build 81 new homes and the string of permanent pitches on land designated for employment uses, say residents.

Newton Leys parish council is set to discuss the matter tomorrow (Tuesday) but the final decision will be made by Milton Keynes City Council, which is under a legal obligation to provide sites for travellers in Milton Keynes.

The travellers site would be built on Newton Leys in Milton Keynes

Already more than 1,000 people have signed a petition of objection, urging the council to refuse the application.

The reasons for objection include loss of visual amenity, potential parking problems, highway safety, road access and damage to the environment.

The matter of “smells” is also discussed, with the petition stating: “It’s widely known that Newton Leys is next door to an active 2landfill site, the proposed development to the west of the community centre is particularly close.

Smells from the site have become a regular issue with many residents reporting such to the environment agency and council. Building so close to the active landfill site is likely to draw increased numbers of complaints placing additional burden on central and local environment agency resources.”

The petition will now be considered by council officials and councillors. But legally, some reasons cannot be taken into account in the case.

These include personal morals or views about the applicant, the perceived loss of property value and private disputes between neighbours.