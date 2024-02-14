Notorious bend on Milton Keynes road is so dangerous that John Lewis uses it to train its drivers to cope with extreme situations
One of the he most notorious bends in MK is being used by John Lewis in a training video to help their drivers cope with extreme situations.
The very narrow double bend is on Walton Road in Wavendon and has been the centre of local controversy for years.
Although the road is rural, it is particularly busy and is increasingly being used as a “rat run” by traffic accessing south MK, particularly the V11 Tongwell Street, says Wavendon Parish Council chair Cllr David Hopkins.
He said: “A John Lewis van was seen this week being filmed by a camera crew as it tackled the bend on several occasions (interacting with an open back pick up truck, which was also part of the scenario.
“It appears the narrow bend offers a suitable and quite extreme training opportunity having no footpath and limited passing space.”
Cllr Hopkins added: “The fact that this part of the village has been identified by a major logistics operator such as John Lewis further emphasises the need for the city council to being forward a road safety scheme as soon as possible to take the burden of this heavy traffic away from the very rural route.”
MK City Council has recently undertaken a detailed CCTV-centred traffic count and intends bringing forward a detailed road safety calming scheme or a series of calming options for local consultation.
The Highways team commissioned the week-long survey to look at residents’ concerns. The findings can be seen here.
The City Council will now be looking at measures to tackle this problem.