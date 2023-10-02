Now loved-up couples can say 'I do' over a Bombay Aloo in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loved up couples in Milton Keynes now have the opportunity to say 'I do' before tucking into a Bombay Aloo – with the announcement that new city restaurant Namji is now a licensed venue and offering wedding packages.

The Punjabi eatery, situated in the Xscape building, will also deliver bespoke events for those renewing their vows.

“It's something different, something truly unique to Milton Keynes and it means you can have your whole wedding taken care of in just the one space – you can say your vows, indulge in a wedding banquet here, and we have an official photographer ready to capture the special day too,” said Namji owner Naseem Khan.

Naseem and her husband Malik

“We will cater for any couple wanting a wedding or civil ceremony; we will dress the venue, see to the needs of your wedding party and provide you with the perfect day to start your new life together. Of course, we will have the all-important cake too!”

Namji has already been contacted by couples eager to tie the knot in the restaurant, with some bookings in the diary.

The restaurant currently welcomes those holding baby showers or celebrating the birth of a new baby – something Naseem can identify particularly well with, having just become mum to a beautiful daughter.

Inaaya's arrival did take her by surprise – Naseem was six months pregnant before she discovered she was expecting!

Naseem with son Adi and baby Inaaya, who took her by surprise

“The pregnancy was a true blessing and she is absolutely gorgeous,” Naseem said, “The name Inaaya means a gift from God, and that is certainly how we see her. She is a wonderful sister to Adi. My husband and I are incredibly thankful. She has brought a new light into our lives.”

Having taken six weeks off work on maternity leave, Naseem is now back and itching to help others start their lives together.