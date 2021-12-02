Number of Covid cases hitting Milton Keynes today is one of the highest ever recorded

Another 311 people have had a positive test for Covid in MK today - one of the highest ever figures recorded here.

Sadly, over the past seven days, three local people have died and had Covid-19 written on their death certificate.

MK's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 population) has risen to 550.7, which is well above the national average of 435.6.

311 new Covid cases in Milton Keynes today

Yesterday (Wednesday) the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed an Omicron case has been recorded in Buckinghamshire. It is not yet known where in the county this was though..

Nationally, there were 53,945 positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours and 141 virus-linked deaths have been recorded.