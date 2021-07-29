Number of Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital starts to rise as cases remain high

Another 130 people in MK have tested positive for the Covid in MK over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, the number of Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital has risen from 22 to 30, with two of them needing ventilation.

The news comes in a week that has sadly seen deaths in the borough of people with Covid written on the death certificate.

130 new cases in MK today

The city's infection rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) stands today at 316.9. This is still below the national average of 353.5.

Nationally, the number of new cases rose from 27,734 yesterday to 31,117 today. There have been 85 Covid-linked deaths over the past 24 hours.