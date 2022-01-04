Number of Covid patients increases at Milton Keynes Hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust is caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of today, figures show.

The number of beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by 11 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 34.

Across England there are 11,918 people in hospital with Covid, with 868 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid patients is steadily rising at MK hospital

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 56% in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.