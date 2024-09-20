Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures have shown that the number of households in Milton Keynes hit by the Government’s cap on benefits has risen by almost 50%.

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions showed that 828 households in Milton Keynes that received Universal Credit, lost their income in May, after their benefits were cut off by the controversial benefit cap policy.

This was an increase of almost 50% on February, when 553 households in the city were impacted by the cap.

The cap, which was last raised in April 2023, currently stands at £22,020 for families with children across Britain, with a higher figure of £25,323 applying for those in London.

Anyone due to receive more than this amount in benefits will have their income cut off.

Nationally, 118,000 households on Universal Credit had their income capped this quarter, an increase of 61%, with the majority of these families with children.

The figures also revealed that 85% of families capped in Milton Keynes were headed by a single parent, the same as back in February.

Chief executive of Shelter Polly Neate called on the Government to take immediate action to tackle what has been described as a “cruel” policy.

“With a record number of children growing up homeless in temporary accommodation, if the Government is serious about tackling child poverty, it must take immediate action,” Neate said.

A Government spokesperson added: “We are taking bold action to support people into work, through reforming job centres and giving local areas the power they need to tackle economic inactivity, which will boost their finances and reduce the likelihood of being impacted by the cap.”