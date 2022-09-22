Number of job vacancies in Milton Keynes is higher than the number of unemployed residents, figures reveal
The city’s Job Show is this week aiming to help hundreds of people find work.
And job seekers have never been in a better position – for there are currently more job vacancies in Milton Keynes than there are unemployed people, say the organisers.
The event is the region’s biggest job show and will take place at Middleton Hall, centre:mk this Friday, September 23, and Saturday September 24.
It will showcase new, exciting ventures through the power of CV clinics, workshops, seminars and introductions to local businesses and employers.
Most Popular
-
1
Video shows world famous tough guy actor Tom Hardy as he wins real-life martial arts contest in Milton Keynes
-
2
Milton Keynes primary school gets Outstanding Ofsted rating and behaviour of pupils is described as 'exemplary'
-
3
Mum-of-two blasts Milton Keynes Council for housing her family in 'crack den' area
More than 70 national organisations and employers will be there, including sponsors Lockheed Martin, Green King, BP Pulse, H & M, Met Police, British Transport Police, Santander, Ingram Micro, MK NHS Trust, Nikon, Ministry of Justice, and the University of Bedfordshire.
MK Job Show founder Mike Bickerdike said: “This year’s MK Job Show is bigger and more impactful than ever before! There has never been a better time to change career paths due to the ever-increasing cost of living and the amount of local job vacancies available to explore.
“Attendees will get the opportunity to introduce themselves first-hand to their potential new employer, so we strongly advise everyone to bring along copies of their CV, business cards and utilise the event to the best of their ability.
“Research the companies you are interested in before attending, dress to impress and go and grab that next career opportunity with both hands!”
The show is free to attend and is open from 11am to 5pm each day. You can register here.