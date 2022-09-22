Number of job vacancies in Milton Keynes is higher than the number of unemployed residents, figures reveal

And job seekers have never been in a better position – for there are currently more job vacancies in Milton Keynes than there are unemployed people, say the organisers.

The event is the region’s biggest job show and will take place at Middleton Hall, centre:mk this Friday, September 23, and Saturday September 24.

It will showcase new, exciting ventures through the power of CV clinics, workshops, seminars and introductions to local businesses and employers.

The Job show starts on Friday at the centre:mk

More than 70 national organisations and employers will be there, including sponsors Lockheed Martin, Green King, BP Pulse, H & M, Met Police, British Transport Police, Santander, Ingram Micro, MK NHS Trust, Nikon, Ministry of Justice, and the University of Bedfordshire.

MK Job Show founder Mike Bickerdike said: “This year’s MK Job Show is bigger and more impactful than ever before! There has never been a better time to change career paths due to the ever-increasing cost of living and the amount of local job vacancies available to explore.

“Attendees will get the opportunity to introduce themselves first-hand to their potential new employer, so we strongly advise everyone to bring along copies of their CV, business cards and utilise the event to the best of their ability.

“Research the companies you are interested in before attending, dress to impress and go and grab that next career opportunity with both hands!”