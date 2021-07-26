Number of new Covid cases decreases slightly in Milton Keynes

Another 90 new cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes over the past 24 hours.

This compares to 98 cases yesterday (Sunday) and brings the borough's seven day infection rate to 439.9 cases per 100,000 people. For comparison, the UK average infection rate is 461.9.

Nationally, there have been 24,950 cases over the past 24 hours and 14 Covid-linked deaths recorded, None of these deaths happened in MK, where 22 Covid patients are currently in hospital.