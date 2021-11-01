Number of new Covid cases drops again in Milton Keynes today
The city's infection rate falls to below average again
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:34 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:36 pm
Another 115 people in MK have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.
The city's seven day infection rate today has dropped to 479.3 cases per 100,000 people. This is now below the national average rate of 435.3 after rising to above it last week.
Nationally the number of new cases was 38,009 today and 74 Covid-linked deaths were registered.