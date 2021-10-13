Number of new Covid cases drops in Milton Keynes today

The number of new Covid cases in MK rose dropped to 106 today from 176 yesterday.

The city's seven day infection rate rose to 356.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is still below the national average rate of 372.6.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths recorded today dropped to 136 and the number of new cases rose to 42,776.

