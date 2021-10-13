Number of new Covid cases drops in Milton Keynes today
No Covid-linked deaths have been reported locally in the past 24 hours
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:46 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK rose dropped to 106 today from 176 yesterday.
The city's seven day infection rate rose to 356.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is still below the national average rate of 372.6.
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths recorded today dropped to 136 and the number of new cases rose to 42,776.
There are currently 31 Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital, with two of them needing ventilation.