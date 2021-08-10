Number of new Covid cases drops slightly in Milton Keynes
75 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:50 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK dropped to 75 today.
However the city's seven day infection rate rose to 295 cases per 100,000 people, which is still above the national average rate of 277.4.
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths soared to 146 today today and the number of new cases was 25,161.
Sixteen Covid patients remain in Milton Keynes hospital, with only one of them needing ventilation.