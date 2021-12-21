Number of new Covid cases in Milton Keynes continues to soar
Today saw a record number confirmed
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:12 pm
Another 590 cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today.
This bring the total to 1898 over the past four days - and it gives MK one of the highest infection rates in the country.
But the good news is that the number of Covid patients in MK remains at 34 and none of them is on ventilation.
MK's infection rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) today stands at 980.7, which is significantly higher than the UK average of 777.6.
Nationally there have been 90,629 new cases in the past 24 hours and 172 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours.