Number of new Covid cases remains below 100 in Milton Keynes today
The figures appear to be stabilising
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 5:08 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK was 98 today, compared to 95 yesterday (Monday).
The city's seven day infection rate is now 299.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is still below the national average rate of 373.7
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 186 today today and the number of new cases was 26,628.
There are 27 Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital, with two of them needing ventilation.