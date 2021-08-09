Number of new Covid cases remains steady in Milton Keynes

The Covid infection rate in Milton Keynes remains steady but still above the national average today.

The local seven day infection rate is now 288.3 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the UK average rate of 272.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was down to 37 today and the number of new cases was 25,161.

105 new cases in MK today