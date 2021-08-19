Number of new Covid cases rises again in Milton Keynes

The number of new Covid cases in MK has risen to 136 today.

The city's seven day infection rate remains below the national average. The case rate for MK today is 289 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK average stands at 299.7.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths increased to 113 today and the number of new cases rose to 36,572.

