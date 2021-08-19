Number of new Covid cases rises again in Milton Keynes
But our infection rate still remains below the national average
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:42 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK has risen to 136 today.
The city's seven day infection rate remains below the national average. The case rate for MK today is 289 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK average stands at 299.7.
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths increased to 113 today and the number of new cases rose to 36,572.
Today, 19 Covid patients are in Milton Keynes hospital and one of them is needing ventilation.