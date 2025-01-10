Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of patients waiting for routine treatments at Milton Keynes University Hospital has decreased, according to data released this week.

Figures provided by NHS England showed that 34,176 patients were awaiting non-urgent elective operations or treatment.

This compares to 36,144 at the end of October 2024, and 36,750 at the end of November 2023.

Of those still waiting for routine treatments, 2.344 had been waiting for more than a year.

Figures from NHS England show a decrease in waiting times for routine treatments and operations at Milton Keynes University Hospital

The latest data also showed that the median waiting time at Milton Keynes University Hospital was 21 weeks.

Nationally, the data revealed that 6.28 million people are awaiting treatment or operations, the lowest figure since May 2023.

Separate figures showed 13,498 patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital were waiting for what is classed as a key diagnostic test.

These are classed as any of 11 standard tests, including an MRI scan, a non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy.

Of those, 5,661 had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Data also shows that 65% of cancer patients urgently referred to Milton Keynes University Hospital began treatment within two months of their referral.

The NHS target is for 85% to start treatment within 62 days.

The recent cold spell of weather has put NHS Trusts across the country under extra strain, with some forced to declare critical incidents.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation said: "NHS trusts declaring critical incidents this week serve as a stark reminder of how difficult winter has become for our health service.

"Improvements need to be made across the system, including investment in additional capacity in both primary and acute care, new technology and skills to streamline services and boost productivity, as well as long overdue reform and investment in social care."

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that "it will take time to turn the NHS around" despite the figures heading in the right direction.

"Despite the best efforts of staff, patients are still receiving unacceptable standards of care," Streeting said.

"It will take time to turn the NHS around, but the fact that waiting lists are now falling shows that change is possible.”

He added a new elective reform plan, launched earlier this week, will support better elective care services and an improved experience for patients.