Number of serious fire safety breaches increases in Milton Keynes and the rest of Buckinghamshire

The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service issued more fire safety notices about buildings last year, new figures show.

The news comes as the Fire Brigades Union said decades of deregulation and complacency have created a "crisis in building safety".

Figures from the Home Office show 443 fire safety inspections or audits were carried out by the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service in the year to March.

Of these, 37 resulted in a formal notification, which is issued in the most serious of cases or where fire safety non-compliance was raised previously but was not resolved.

Breaches if fire safety are on the rise in Milton Keynes and the rest of Buckinghamshire

It was up from eight notices the year before and the highest figure in the past decade.

Across England, 2,823 formal notices were issued last year, the highest since 2012-13.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary said: "Decades of deregulation and complacency have created a crisis in building safety. Ignored warnings result in tragedies, as we saw with the Grenfell Tower fire."

He added: "Deregulation has been the dominant ideology in Westminster, driven by the lobbying of private business interests.

"Meanwhile, fire safety has been hit by brutal cuts with fewer inspectors and overstretched resources."

He said the Government must rebuild the UK’s fire safety regime and "fix the building safety crisis".

Of the formal notices handed out across England last year, 446 were for purpose built flat buildings. This included seven notices in Buckinghamshire.

Meanwhile dozens were for hospitals, public buildings and schools.

In Buckinghamshire, two formal notices went to hospitalsbut nether of these was beleived to be Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The figures also show there were 43 prosecutions in serious cases on non-compliance, a significant jump from 24 the year before.

There were no prosecutions in Buckinghamshire last year.

A Government spokesperson said: "It is vital that people feel safe in their homes. Fire and rescue authorities enforce the necessary fire safety legislation and when building owners fail to comply, this can include pursuing prosecution.

"We will take action to improve building safety, including accelerating cladding remediation and holding those responsible for safety issues to account."