Oak tree grown from a local acorn planted at school near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Dignitaries and students gathered in the stunning grounds of Thornton College to plant an oak tree in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The tree planting formed part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Platinum Jubilee project, which encourages communities across the UK to plant a tree to help the environment.

Oak trees in the UK support an estimated 2,300 species and a mature tree can absorb up to 150kg of CO2 a year.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant Alexander Boswell with Prep and Senior Eco Committee students planting the tree

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Bucks, Alexander Boswell, planted the tree with student Mya, who grew the oak from a local acorn in memory of her grandfather, John Baggs, a former treasurer of The Friends of Thornton.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor of Milton Keynes Amanda Marlow and Thornton’s chair of governors, Sister Helen.

Headteacher Louise Shaw talked about the history of the school, which was once a horticultural college for girls.

Jennifer Walker, development and marketing director, spoke about the efforts of Eco Club and Eco Committee students who achieved Eco Green Flag status for Thornton in 2021 as part of the international Eco Schools programme.

Senior and Prep Eco Committee students with guests at the tree planting

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant spoke passionately about the importance of the Queen’s Green Canopy project, especially in light of the current global climate change challenge, and about King Charles’s love for trees and wildlife.

He said: “In future, girls, if you ever need reassurance you can come back and visit this tree and see that life has not changed too much.

"You will remember this day and that you planted this tree and helped to fight climate change.”

Representatives of the Eco Committee helped plant the tree by spading in soil, and head of grounds Mr Mayhew positioned the official Platinum Jubilee Queen’s Green Canopy plaque.

The Eco Committees will now log the new tree on the Queen’s Green Canopy virtual map.