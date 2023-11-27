ODEON Milton Keynes launches its biggest seat in the house with VIP Beds

Chance to lie back and watch your favourite films in comfort and luxury

The Odeon cinema has launched VIP Beds in screens 1 and 5 of its Milton Keynes cinema at MK1 shopping centre.

VIP Beds are now the biggest and best seats in the house, offering extended legroom, greater space and providing cinemagoers with Odeon’s most relaxed and luxurious cinematic experience yet.

Accommodating up to three guests, the beds have transformed Odeon’s first-class, front-row experience, allowing guests to feel even more immersed in the action with the added comfort of kicking back in style.

Lie back and enjoy watching the latest films from a VIP Bed at the Odeon Milton Keynes

The investment at Odeon Milton Keynes comes ahead of an exciting festive film slate with something for everyone over the holiday season – from the prequel to the popular Hunger Games series, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, to DC’s latest Aquaman instalment, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, family fun in Disney’s Wish, and the magic of Roald Dahl with Timothée Chalamet as Wonka.

Area manager, Stephen Shaw, said: “I am delighted to reveal these exclusive new VIP Beds at Odeon Milton Keynes. This represents a hugely exciting investment in our cinema, and I can’t wait for guests to come and experience the unrivalled comfort and luxury of our most exclusive front row movie seats for themselves.

"With a fantastic film slate to suit all audiences, what better way to celebrate the start of the festive season than with a VIP trip to the movies?”