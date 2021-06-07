Offensive and badly-spelled graffiti removed for free by caring Milton Keynes company

The work of a graffiti 'artist' who can neither draw nor spell has been removed for free by a caring cleaning company.

The crude drawings and phrases were painted on the Kingsmead to Westcroft underpass in bright blue paint.

MK-based Concept cleaning experts heard local parents had been embarrassed by the scribbles while walking past with their children.

Some of the less offensive graffiti

Company owner Simon Dodson, who is a dad himself said: "Today we removed every trace of the graffiti, free of charge."

He added: "We won’t have this in our community, so please feel free to report any offensive graffiti and we will remove it."

Concept, which specialists in high rise and window cleaning for domestic and commercial customers, has busy helping to keep the city clean for free during the long lockdown.

Simon said earlier this year: "Our staff were furloughed and we wanted to utilise our vans for a good cause as they were sat doing nothing, so asked the question on Facebook as to who we could help.

"We were approached by the winter night shelter. So every week of lockdown we have been delivering food parcels for them for approximately 25 people, using our window cleaning vans.