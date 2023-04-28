Officer who calmly dealt with ‘gun threat’ in Milton Keynes town named winner at Bravery Awards

A police officer who was threatened with what he thought was a gun has been named overall winner of the Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Awards.

Acting Sgt Tom Thornton beat stiff competition from four other outstanding acts of police bravery to win The Major John Howard Award for Bravery. He will now be the Thames Valley Police Federation nominee for the National Police Bravery Awards in London in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened on March 22 last year, when Acting Sgt Tom Thornton was called to reports of a domestic incident in Olney. He attended with a student officer who had fewer than four weeks’ service.

Acting Sgt Tom Thornton

When they arrived at the scene, a man walked out of the property, down the driveway and towards the officers. The officers approached the man, but he raised his arm and appeared to be holding what looked like a handgun under a tea towel.

Acting Sgt Thornton started to engage with the man who then threatened to shoot the officers. Acting Sgt Thornton told his colleague to take cover behind a nearby vehicle, where he was able to provide updates to the control room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting Sgt Thornton then pulled his Taser and gave a Taser challenge in a calm and controlled way. He was aware that, as they were fairly remote, any ARV support was a considerable distance away. The suspect was in obvious emotional crisis and continued to threaten Acting Sgt Thornton who eventually persuaded him to drop the weapon, which turned out to be an imitation firearm.

Acting Sgt Thornton then provided instructions to his student officer to safely arrest, restrain and handcuff the subject. The man was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and remanded into custody.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment and served four and a half months in jail.

Acting Sgt Thornton said: “It all happened so quickly. I was in shock, because I thought the incident I was attending was very minor, and then within 30 seconds I was being held at gunpoint. I’m quite a calm person, and certainly in this scenario it worked out that no one was hurt, everyone was safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thankfully the firearm wasn’t viable, but at the time my fiancée was heavily pregnant with our first child and the incident affected me a bit afterwards.

“I’m proud to receive this Award. I just had to do the best in the circumstances and I don’t really feel I deserve this, but it’s always nice to be recognised.”

Thames Valley Police Federation Chair Craig O’Leary said: “Tom’s conduct throughout this incident is an excellent example of policing principles – showing fairness, integrity, leadership, respect and selflessness. And no shortage of courage.

“As far as Tom knew, this man was brandishing a live weapon, and had the potential to use it. His brave actions clearly prevented the situation from escalating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are so proud of him – he is a worthy winner of a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award.”