Official 'cost of living emergency' declared on nine estates in Milton Keynes

Woughton Community Council unanimously voted to declare a ‘Cost of Living Emergency’ at their meeting this week as the impact of inflation, energy bills and other costs hits already poverty-stricken residents.

The award-winning community council covers the estate of Beanhill, Bleak Hall, Coffee Hall, Eaglestone, Netherfield, Peartree Bridge, Redmoor, Tinker's Bridge and Leadenhall.

It covers the areas within Milton Keynes that face the largest poverty challenges, with high numbers of people receiving benefits, a large social housing stock, bungalows housing people with disabilities and properties that produce higher than average energy bills.

Woughton Community Council has declared a state of emergency

Almost half of the children on its estates are classed as living in households in poverty after housing costs have been paid.

These are all elements that make the parish more vulnerable than many, says the community council.

Its emergency declaration reads: “ Woughton is one of the parishes that will be most at risk because of this crisis and the lack of action from those in power.

"We know that levels of poverty are higher within the parish... With higher than average levels of disability, older people, and people in receipt of benefits, Woughton will feel the pinch more quickly and more sharply than many other areas.”

The Cost of Living Emergency declaration

Poorer households are currently experiencing higher inflation than better-off households, says the declaration.

"The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated the annual inflation rate for the poorest 10% of households to be 10.9% in April. By contrast, the richest 10% of households had the lowest rate of inflation, at 7.9%. This is because energy costs make up a greater proportion of household budgets for low-income households.

“Even if inflation rates were similar, the impact of inflation on poorer households might be greater anyway. A richer household can make savigns elsewhere - fewer takeaways, reduction in savings, one less holiday, but that option will not be available for many low-income households.”

Woughton Community Council has already taken significant steps to address residents’ financial struggles. The parish has a community fridge, larder and cafe that offer affordable food, social contact, as well as Wellbeing workers, an Advice team and community officers that help provide over 50 hours a week of direct support to help people.

The council’s Youth team offers safe spaces where children and young people can access food, activities, and friendship. This community based approach led to the council being named ‘Council of the Year’ in 2019 by the National Association of Local Councils.

Cllr Donna Fuller, Leader of Woughton Community Council said: “We know how hard it is for people at the moment and have real concerns about how the winter is going to go.

"Woughton is a parish that will pull together, as it always does, and this statement emphasises our commitment to supporting and protecting our residents.”

