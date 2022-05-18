Official Milton Keynes celebration for Queen's Platinum Jubilee is revealed

They will be holding a special ceremony at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park on Thursday June 2.

The highlight of the event will be the ceremonial lighting of the Milton Keynes Beacon, also known as The Light Pyramid, by Vice Lord-Lieutenant Alexander Boswell, and the MK Mayor will also be in attendance.

The lighting will be one of over 1,500 similar events taking place at beacons across the UK and UK overseas territories.

Beacons of light

It will pay tribute to the Queen’s milestone feat of 70 years of reign, which no other British monarch has achieved.

A spokesperson for MK Council said, “We should like to thank The Parks Trust for creating such a fitting way to celebrate the unparalleled and selfless service of the Queen. The Beacon lighting will be a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and witness a very special moment in history.”

Julie Dawes of The Parks Trust said: “Lighting the Milton Keynes Beacon only happens on very special occasions and it’s a truly unmissable sight. The Parks Trust is honoured to play a part in national celebrations to recognise and reflect upon Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.”

The ceremony will be open to the public from 8pm and is suitable for all ages. No pre-booking required

There will be entertainment from 9pm, including Milton Keynes Brass Band, and speeches from Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Alexander Boswell, and the MK Mayor

The beacon lighting will take place at 9.45pm and will be followed by the National Anthem.

Refreshments will be on sale, including hot drinks and ice cream, say the Parks Trust.

There will be no public parking available at the event site but ample parking around the John Lewis area of the city centre, with easy access to the event via the nearby footbridge

Beacon lightings have long been a traditional feature of Royal Jubilees and Coronations. In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and in 1977, 2002 and 2012 beacons were lit to celebrate the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of the Queen.