Ofsted inspectors say strong progress made at Milton Keynes council’s Children’s Services

It’s good news for the council’s Children’s Services after Ofsted inspectors have it a glowing report.

In a report published today (Tuesday), it was rated as ‘good’ with some services rated ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors found strong progress had been made since their last visit – such as increased staffing in frontline care, new specialised teams, and more investment.

The inspection, which took place over three weeks from late October, looked at all areas of children’s services, from social work with families to fostering and child protection. Young people, social workers, managers, and senior leaders within the city council also had the chance to speak directly to Ofsted inspectors.

Whilst achieving an overall grade of ‘good’, inspectors recognised the support for young people leaving care in Milton Keynes as ‘outstanding’. Inspectors highlighted “exceptionally well written plans” and personal advisors who provide long-term personalised support, from regular meetings to practical help, such as getting to job interviews.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This report from Ofsted recognises the tremendous amount of work that has been ongoing over the past few years to increase the support we provide to children and young people across our city. Inspectors have seen that we are ambitious for children in Milton Keynes and will always strive to put their needs first.

“Whilst this report is a really positive milestone, we know there is more work to do, and we are already working on a plan to further improve our services. With rapidly increasing demands, it’s a difficult time for all those working in Children’s Services, and I’d like to thank the whole team for the significant progress that’s been made on behalf of our local children.”